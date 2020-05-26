Airbus technical team arrives in Pakistan to assist in Karachi air crash probe

PARIS: The team of renowned plane manufacturing company, Airbus, arrived in Pakistan Tuesday to investigate the recent crash of one of its own manufactured aircraft in Karachi.

The team of technical advisers left for Pakistan on board special flight AEB1888 of Airbus A330 from French city, Toulouse. The team members will inspect the runway of Karachi airport and the mishap site.

The Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on Friday, damaging several houses in a densely-populated area in the vicinity of the airport. Of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

Airbus will run an independent investigation into the crash, which reportedly happened due to an engine failure.

Soon after the crash, authorities had cordoned off the mishap site and banned the transfer of objects from there until the Airbus team arrived to carry out a formal investigation into the incident.

In an earlier letter, the Airbus team had said that they do not have any conclusive details regarding the crash.

The Pakistan International Airlines and Air France will also assist the plane manufacturer in the investigation.

The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in the country's history.

In a recent letter issued on Sunday to all airlines operating the A320 narrow-body jets, Airbus said it will provide full technical cooperation to the PIA, Air France, and engine manufacturer CFM International after the crash.

The ill-fated Airbus A320 plane was handed over to the PIA in 2014 and had completed 47,100 flight hours and 25,860 flight cycles until its crash.