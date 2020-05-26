KP govt may consider imposing lockdown again if COVID-19 cases rise: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has warned that the provincial government may have to enforce a lockdown again if the number of COVID-19 cases in the province surge.

“KP’s health system is fighting the coronavirus better,” Wazir told media during his visit to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar. He also thanked God that the country had a prime minister like Imran Khan at the helm of affairs during such a crisis.

“We are working more than the resources that we have,” said the advisor but warned that they may have to impose a lockdown again if coronavirus cases continue to surge across the province.

Wazir told media that the doctors and paramedical staff who recovered from the virus have donated their plasmas for COVID-19 treatment. He also urged the recovered patients to donate their plasmas so that more patients of the infection can be cured.

“Two doctors donated their plasma first,” said the advisor.

The statement by the advisor came as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said earlier today that had there been a strategy in place at the time of the imposition of the lockdown or when the decision was taken to lift it, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country would not have increased at such a rapid rate.