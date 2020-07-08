Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Sohail Imran

Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti depart to join Men in Green in England

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Imran Khan Sr, Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti will join the team in England. Photo: PCB

Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr. and Kashif Bhatti, along with a masseur Malang Ali, on Wednesday departed for England after testing negative for Covid-19 in back-to-back tests.

The quartet will reach London via a connecting commercial flight from Dubai and travel to Worcester by bus.

The group will be re-tested when they arrive in Worcester and will only be allowed to join the team if they test negative for the virus once more.

Once the latest batch makes it to England, Haris Rauf, who is the only player with the virus still in his system, along with Shoaib Malik, who has been granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, will be the last two squad members left.

More From Sports:

Yasir Shah says ready to torment England with 'revamped' googly

Yasir Shah says ready to torment England with 'revamped' googly
England lock horns with West Indies as cricket resumes months after COVID-19 outbreak

England lock horns with West Indies as cricket resumes months after COVID-19 outbreak
Ban on online game PUBG suppressing talent: Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui

Ban on online game PUBG suppressing talent: Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui
As relegation battle looms, tensions mount high in Premier League

As relegation battle looms, tensions mount high in Premier League
India fears T20 World Cup delay could hamper IPL 2020

India fears T20 World Cup delay could hamper IPL 2020
Duke ball is bowler-friendly, does what you say: Naseem Shah

Duke ball is bowler-friendly, does what you say: Naseem Shah

Afridi makes startling claim about Indian team asking for forgiveness from Pakistan

Afridi makes startling claim about Indian team asking for forgiveness from Pakistan
Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
World Cup 2011: Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence to prove tournament was fixed

World Cup 2011: Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence to prove tournament was fixed
Chelsea, Manchester United win as battle for Premier League top four heats up

Chelsea, Manchester United win as battle for Premier League top four heats up

Sri Lanka drops probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations

Sri Lanka drops probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations
Babar Azam wants to emulate Imran Khan’s style of cricket leadership

Babar Azam wants to emulate Imran Khan’s style of cricket leadership

Latest

view all