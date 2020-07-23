Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock clashed 'on so many levels' during their marriage

Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has responded to the singer's divorce petition and filed for joint custody of their two kids.



According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the 38-year-old American Idol alum and the 43-year-old manager are seeking legal and joint physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington.

As per Clarkson's divorce filing, she has asked the court to deny any request for spousal support for Blackstock, who works with her on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Grammy winner also asked the judge to bring their prenuptial agreement into action. Blackstock, meanwhile, checked “other” on the spousal support box on his petition and listed “reserved.”

Clarkson parted ways from her husband last month after seven years of marriage.

As revealed by a source close to the singer, the former couple clashed “on so many levels” during their marriage.

“And being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce,” the source explained.

It added, "Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung."

The duo cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.