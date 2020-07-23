Gujranwala: Bank manager arrested for stealing Rs30mn via fake pay orders

According to the FIA, the manager is accused of embezzling Rs 30 million from the citizens. Photo:Geo.tv/Files

GUJRANWALA: A private bank manager accused of embezzling of millions through fake pay orders was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday.



According to the FIA, the manager is accused of embezzling Rs 30 million from citizens. The accused used to withdraw money via fake pay orders, from accounts whose holders did not avail the mobile alert message facility.

A case has been registered against the accused at the insistence of the bank administration, the FIA officials added.