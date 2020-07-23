Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 23 2020
By
Web Desk

PML-N leader seeks legislation on textbooks inculcating manners to children

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

A video that went viral on social media Tuesday night showed a man, Arsalan, beating his mother while his wife stood in the background, encouraging him. Geo News/via Geo.tv

PML-N leader and MPA Kanwal Liaquat submitted a resolution on Thursday to the Punjab Assembly seeking the inclusion of material on mannerism and human rights in school textbooks.

The resolution came after a video went viral of a man, who with the encouragement of his wife, was seen thrashing his mother.

The resolution stated that the shameful and deplorable incident had a deep impact on the society and it is pertinent that the children should be inculcated on mannerism in schools.

The resolution further said that legislation should be done to curb such inhuman incidents in society.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the man accused of torturing his mother in a video clip that went viral on the internet.

Punjab Police said the accused, identified as Arsalan, is being interrogated for this inhuman act.

"I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my actions," the police quoted Arsalan as saying following the incident.

He was later realsed on bail.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats

Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats
China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy

China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy
At least 20 injured as blast rips through market in KP's Parachinar

At least 20 injured as blast rips through market in KP's Parachinar
Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid

Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid
PBC terms SC verdict on Paragon Housing Society case a 'historic judgement'

PBC terms SC verdict on Paragon Housing Society case a 'historic judgement'
Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari

Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari
Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Punjab Assembly passes Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill

Punjab Assembly passes Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill
Doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty face salary delay at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

Doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty face salary delay at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital
UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail till August 17

LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail till August 17
Gujranwala: Bank manager arrested for stealing Rs30mn via fake pay orders

Gujranwala: Bank manager arrested for stealing Rs30mn via fake pay orders

Latest

view all