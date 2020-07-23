PML-N leader seeks legislation on textbooks inculcating manners to children

A video that went viral on social media Tuesday night showed a man, Arsalan, beating his mother while his wife stood in the background, encouraging him. Geo News/via Geo.tv

PML-N leader and MPA Kanwal Liaquat submitted a resolution on Thursday to the Punjab Assembly seeking the inclusion of material on mannerism and human rights in school textbooks.

The resolution came after a video went viral of a man, who with the encouragement of his wife, was seen thrashing his mother.

The resolution stated that the shameful and deplorable incident had a deep impact on the society and it is pertinent that the children should be inculcated on mannerism in schools.

The resolution further said that legislation should be done to curb such inhuman incidents in society.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the man accused of torturing his mother in a video clip that went viral on the internet.

Punjab Police said the accused, identified as Arsalan, is being interrogated for this inhuman act.

"I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my actions," the police quoted Arsalan as saying following the incident.

He was later realsed on bail.