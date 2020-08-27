Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth coaching Kate Middleton as the future queen of England

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth's bond has grown deeper ever since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the UK.

As Queen Elizabeth has been based at Windsor Castle currently, she is seeking help from Kate.

While both the royals have been staying at different places, Us Weekly reported that the relationship between them has changed drastically.

According to the outlet, the Queen has been looking up to Kate to run things smoothly in her absentia.

“These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor,” a source said.

“More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”

It is also said that Kate often seeks advice from the Queen as the future Queen consort of Britain.

"Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William’s judgment implicitly," said the source.

“Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom—she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life.”

Kate is currently quarantining with husband Prince William and their three kids at Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk.

They will make their way back to London in September as Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school is scheduled to reopen after lockdown. 

