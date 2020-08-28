PTA demands YouTube remove 'indecent' content, hate speech

Can't connect right now! retry
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has asked YouTube to ensure that unlawful material is detected, deleted and not accessible within Pakistan. — Photo courtesy PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Thursday demanded YouTube remove a variety of content, including "indecent" material and "hate speech".

In a statement issued late evening, the PTA said it had asked the video-sharing platform "to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan".

In a series of posts on Twitter, the PTA said its decision was based on "the extremely negative effects of indecent/immoral/nude content available on YouTube and to prevent repugnant discord due to the presence of hate speech and sectarian material".

The state-run regulatory body said YouTube must ensure that "objectionable content" is immediately blocked and that it is not used for "disseminating such content".

The PTA further announced that the Google-owned service was "directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material is detected/deleted and not accessible within Pakistan".


