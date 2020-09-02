'Future star': Haider Ali praised for swashbuckling half-century on debut

Haider Ali's partnership with Mohammad Hafeez was instrumental in winning Pakistan the third T20I against England on Tuesday night.

To the joy of millions across Pakistan and elsewhere, 19-year-old Haider Ali scored an impressive half-century on Tuesday night against England on debut, impressing commentators, fans and cricketing greats alike with some describing him as a "future star" of the game.



Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was all praises for Haider's attitude while batting coach Younus Khan said the teenager had the "will and skill that can help him succeed at the highest level".



ESPNcricinfo was quick to liken Haider to Rohit Sharma, whom the Pakistani cricketer had praised in an earlier interview.



Former English cricketer and commentator David Lloyd described Haider as a "future star" as well.



Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was also enthralled by the youngster's performance, as he took to Twitter to label him a "serious player".



Haider smashed 54 runs from 33 deliveries, his innings featuring five 4s and two 6s. His aggressive demeanour and the way he struck the ball with clean strokes enthralled viewers across the globe.

