Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has penned an extremely personal and heartfelt letter about self-reflection and her relationship with her late father Patrick Lovato.

The open letter written for Vogue, shows the singer giving an insight into her ‘abusive’ relationship with her late father and how despite everything, she was thankful to him for passing on some of his positive traits down on her.

"There was the anniversary of my father's death, which is a couple of days after Father's Day — a really hard time of year for me. But this year, something happened," she wrote.

"I wrote a gratitude letter to him, thanking him for all the things that I got from him. It was this beautiful release of all the resentments I had toward him. I realized, for the first time, that I wasn't going to have daddy issues for the rest of my life,” she went on to further detail.

Demi also spoke about her fiancé Max Ehrich and how he helped her tackle her mental health issues at a time of crisis since the global pandemic began earlier this year.

"Initially, I was resistant, but because my fiancé is so positive all the time, I just started picking up on the things he does,” she further wrote.

"I started meditating and doing yoga. I started journaling, painting, taking pictures and being creative, and learning to appreciate nature, after realizing I'd been taking it for granted all this time,” Demi added.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report
Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Latest

view all