Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has penned an extremely personal and heartfelt letter about self-reflection and her relationship with her late father Patrick Lovato.

The open letter written for Vogue, shows the singer giving an insight into her ‘abusive’ relationship with her late father and how despite everything, she was thankful to him for passing on some of his positive traits down on her.

"There was the anniversary of my father's death, which is a couple of days after Father's Day — a really hard time of year for me. But this year, something happened," she wrote.

"I wrote a gratitude letter to him, thanking him for all the things that I got from him. It was this beautiful release of all the resentments I had toward him. I realized, for the first time, that I wasn't going to have daddy issues for the rest of my life,” she went on to further detail.

Demi also spoke about her fiancé Max Ehrich and how he helped her tackle her mental health issues at a time of crisis since the global pandemic began earlier this year.



"Initially, I was resistant, but because my fiancé is so positive all the time, I just started picking up on the things he does,” she further wrote.

"I started meditating and doing yoga. I started journaling, painting, taking pictures and being creative, and learning to appreciate nature, after realizing I'd been taking it for granted all this time,” Demi added.