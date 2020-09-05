TikTok announces partnership with Pakistani digital ad agency

Jack of Digital will come up with local payment solutions, as per the agreement, and work with advertisers to enhance their knowledge of available advertising products on TikTok. Photo: AFP

Video-sharing mobile application TikTok has announced a partnership with Pakistani digital ad agency Jack of Digital under which the latter will be the former's advertising sales partner in Pakistan.



"The partnership framework will enable advertisers in Pakistan to utilize the full potential of the platform. They will provide local payment solutions and work with advertisers to enhance their knowledge of available advertising products on TikTok," read a press release issued on the occasion.

Jack of Digital will come up with local payment solutions, as per the agreement, and work with advertisers to enhance their knowledge of available advertising products on TikTok.



​"TikTok is an amazing platform and offers tremendous value for advertisers in Pakistan because of its popularity with the masses. As a result of this partnership, Pakistani advertisers will have access to new online advertising formats that no other platform can offer.”

Shant Oknayan, the general manager for Global Business Solutions at TikTok, said that the short video-sharing application has been steadily growing in popularity in Pakistan and with the help of Jack of Digital, it will "enable local advertisers to better understand the opportunities on TikTok and meaningfully engage with the community".