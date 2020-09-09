Can't connect right now! retry
'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ending after 20 seasons

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ending after 20 seasons 

US reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its next and final season in 2021, confirmed the Kardashian clan.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, revealing that the fan-favourite show will not be renewed for another season after 2021.

Kim began writing her statement, "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," she added.

The mom of four went on to express gratitude to the fans of the show.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

Our last season will air early next year in 2021," Kim wrote.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she concluded. 

Keeping Up with The Kardashians features Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Rob, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick. 

