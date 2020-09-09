Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Executive Board has approved four separate investigations into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Billion-Tree Tsunami Project, a press release issued Wednesday read.

According to the press release, there are six separate inquiries into the Billion-Tree Tsunami project.

The move came following a meeting presided over by the anti-graft watchdog's chairperson, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, with the deputy chairperson, prosecutor-general for accountability, director-general for operations, and other top officials in attendance.

Additionally, the meeting approved 12 other inquiries and seven investigations, the statement said.

Investigations into the KP Textbook Board's officers and others, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department's officials and others, and the Almasa Model Town and Professors Model Town's administration and others were approved, the notification stated.

A reference against a member of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited's (PPL) Board of Directors, Asim Murtaza Khan, as well as others, was approved, the notification read, adding that the suspects were accused of corruption in a contract awarded to an oil and gas exploration company.

The NAB is very serious about eradicating corruption from the country and a corruption-free Pakistan, the notification added. "Its topmost priority is to bring mega-corruption cases to a logical conclusion."

The notification further said Rs468 billion recovered directly and indirectly by the anti-graft watchdog had been deposited into the treasury.

The NAB's performance, it stated, was praised by reputable national and international institutions.

The institution "does not belong to any political party, group or individual but only to the state of Pakistan", it said.

More From Pakistan:

K-Electric restores critical customer services after attempted cyber attack

K-Electric restores critical customer services after attempted cyber attack
Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura
Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects

Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects
Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'

Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR
UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing
AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani

AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani
Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR
Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa
Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan

Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Men shoot dead transgender woman, wound another in Peshawar

Men shoot dead transgender woman, wound another in Peshawar

Latest

view all