NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Executive Board has approved four separate investigations into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Billion-Tree Tsunami Project, a press release issued Wednesday read.

According to the press release, there are six separate inquiries into the Billion-Tree Tsunami project.

The move came following a meeting presided over by the anti-graft watchdog's chairperson, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, with the deputy chairperson, prosecutor-general for accountability, director-general for operations, and other top officials in attendance.

Additionally, the meeting approved 12 other inquiries and seven investigations, the statement said.

Investigations into the KP Textbook Board's officers and others, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department's officials and others, and the Almasa Model Town and Professors Model Town's administration and others were approved, the notification stated.

A reference against a member of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited's (PPL) Board of Directors, Asim Murtaza Khan, as well as others, was approved, the notification read, adding that the suspects were accused of corruption in a contract awarded to an oil and gas exploration company.

The NAB is very serious about eradicating corruption from the country and a corruption-free Pakistan, the notification added. "Its topmost priority is to bring mega-corruption cases to a logical conclusion."

The notification further said Rs468 billion recovered directly and indirectly by the anti-graft watchdog had been deposited into the treasury.

The NAB's performance, it stated, was praised by reputable national and international institutions.

The institution "does not belong to any political party, group or individual but only to the state of Pakistan", it said.