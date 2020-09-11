Nation marks Quaid's 72nd death anniversary with resolve to follow his teachings

President Arif Alvi talking to media after laying a floral wreath to pay homage to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 72nd death anniversary. — Photo courtesy President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was observed across the country on Friday with due solemnity and pledges to follow his golden principles of “unity, faith and discipline”.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for departed soul and for prosperity and peace of the country.

Khateebs of all mosques held special prayers after Friday sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

President Dr Arif Alvi visited Mazar-e-Quaid along with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha, as well as marked his impressions in the visitors book.

Speaking on the occasion, he said following the teachings of Jinnah is the only way for Pakistan to become a successful nation.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while paying tribute to father of the nation said Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan remains our goal.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said Jinnah was a man of principles, courageous statesman and a fair-minded personality.

The establishment of a peaceful society based on the golden principles of justice, tolerance and brotherhood was the mission of the Quaid-e-Azam, the chief minister added.



Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in his message regarding the day, stressed the need to work hard to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country and to make Pakistan a place where people live with freedom, dignity and honour as envisaged by the founder of the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz also paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to the mission of Quaid-e-Azam, and was determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid.

Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) organized a special sitting on the occasion at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, former president and NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar, and other prominent personalities shed light on Quaid's life, his political vision, principals and struggle for an independent homeland.

Television and radio channels also aired programmes to pay homage to the great leader while newspapers published special editions to focus on his extraordinary political struggle.

Like other parts of the country, events were planned by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organisations and forums in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

The Quaid was born on September 25, 1876, in Karachi.

Just a year after the establishment of Pakistan, he passed away on September 11, 1948.