Karachi journalist arrested for 'inflammatory' post on social media

Bilal Farooqi, a journalist associated with a local media house. — Twitter

KARACHI: Bilal Farooqi, a journalist associated with a local media house, was arrested from his residence in the metropolis Friday night on charges of spreading "objectionable content" on social media.

According to the journalist's wife, the police later took Farooqi's phone as well.

A first information report was registered at a police station in Defence on the complaint of Javed Khan, a machine operator at a factory in the city's Landhi area.

The complainant said that he was in the area for some work and saw that Farooqi had posted "an inflammatory statement" on social media.

Murtaza Wahab says Farooq has been released

Sindh government spokesperson Syed Murtaza Wahab said Friday night that Farooq had been released and was being taken to his residence by police.

"He's been released and is being taken back to his residence by police," he tweeted.



