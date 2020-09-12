Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 12 2020
At least 4 killed, 7 injured as building in Karachi's Hijrat Colony catches fire

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

KARACHI: At least four people were killed and seven injured after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in the city’s Hijrat Colony area on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, five people, including two women and a child, were evacuated from the building. One person — who jumped from the building to save his life and was severely injured as a result — has been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured are being treated at the Civil Hospital, police said.

A policeman named Tauqeer is also among the injured. His wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were among those who died in the fire, police added.

According to the fire brigade officials, there is also a hotel on the ground floor of the building but the fire broke out in the cushion factory located on the first floor, which then spread to the entire building.

Residents of the locality said that 24 people, comprising four families, were living inside the building when it caught fire. 

The fire has been contained and the cooling process is underway, officials added.

