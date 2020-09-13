Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Minor martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those posts which initiated fire. Photo: Geo.tv/File

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: A minor embraced martyrdom and four others were critically injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civil population with automatics and heavy mortars in Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an 11-year-old innocent girl embraced martyrdom, while four civilians – including a 75-year-old lady and two young boys sustained critical injuries.

Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those posts which initiated fire, the statement added.

Indian diplomat summoned

Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs wherein the authorities registered protest over the ceasefire violation which martyred a girl and injured another four innocent civilians, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2225 ceasefire violations to date, resulting into martyrdom of 18 civilians and seriously injuring 176 others, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

