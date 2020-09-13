Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Mastermind among four terrorists gunned down in Waziristan operation: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

The terrorists were gunned down intelligence-based operation. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The army has killed four terrorists, including terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

It said that Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities".

"More recently he was involved in [the] planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area [that had] led to [the] martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including, Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed)," the ISPR added.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore's top cop apologises for victim-blaming comments in motorway gang-rape case

Lahore's top cop apologises for victim-blaming comments in motorway gang-rape case
MPA's husband punched judge over traffic dispute outside parliament, CCTV footage reveals

MPA's husband punched judge over traffic dispute outside parliament, CCTV footage reveals
Entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming comments: LHC

Entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming comments: LHC
Prime suspect in motorway gang rape continues to remain at large

Prime suspect in motorway gang rape continues to remain at large
Remittances in August continue uptrend from July's record figure, says PM Imran

Remittances in August continue uptrend from July's record figure, says PM Imran
Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace talks with Pakistani leadership

Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace talks with Pakistani leadership
Rashakai SEZ to accelerate industrialisation in Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

Rashakai SEZ to accelerate industrialisation in Pakistan: Asim Bajwa
CM Sindh says no local govt polls sans delimitations as per population census

CM Sindh says no local govt polls sans delimitations as per population census
PM Imran welcomes children returning to schools

PM Imran welcomes children returning to schools
Pakistan readies to pay $27m to Broadsheet after London accounts frozen

Pakistan readies to pay $27m to Broadsheet after London accounts frozen

Centre committed to developing Southern Balochistan: Asad Umar

Centre committed to developing Southern Balochistan: Asad Umar
Fazlur Rehman calls on PTI ally Chaudhry Shujaat 'to inquire about his health'

Fazlur Rehman calls on PTI ally Chaudhry Shujaat 'to inquire about his health'

Latest

view all