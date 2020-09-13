Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Emma Roberts reveals she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Emma Roberts used her Instagram account to reveal that she is pregnant.

Sharing a picture with her boyfriend  Garrett Hedlund, she wrote, "Me...and my two favorite guys".

She, however, did not reveal how far along she is or when her due date will be.

Emma, however, informed her fans that she is pregnant with a little boy. 

Emma looked gorgeous wearing a Sleeper dress when she made her announcement on Instagram. Emma has 14 million Instagram followers and her pregnancy announcement has more than 2.6 million likes.

Me...and my two favorite guys

