Emma Roberts reveals she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts used her Instagram account to reveal that she is pregnant.

Sharing a picture with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, she wrote, "Me...and my two favorite guys".

She, however, did not reveal how far along she is or when her due date will be.

Emma, however, informed her fans that she is pregnant with a little boy.

Emma looked gorgeous wearing a Sleeper dress when she made her announcement on Instagram. Emma has 14 million Instagram followers and her pregnancy announcement has more than 2.6 million likes.







