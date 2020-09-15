Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

FO says it is "important that partner countries" take an objective view of issues of peace, security in South Asia. Photo: File

Islamabad on Tuesday "strongly rejected the unwarranted references" regarding Pakistan made in the Joint Statement of US–India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue, saying that it was important that partner countries "refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided".

"Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned joint statement have been conveyed to the US side," said a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The statement added that it was important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia. It also urged them to "refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities".

Islamabad said that the international community was well-aware that Pakistan was a country "most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India". It also said that the world recognises Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

"Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India — including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region," said the statement.

The FO urged the world to "reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability".

China backs Pakistan's efforts

Soon after the joint statement, the Chinese foreign ministry called on the international community to recognise and respect Pakistan's "tremendous efforts and sacrifice in fighting terrorism".

"Countries should conduct international cooperation on counter-terrorism on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit to jointly safeguard international peace and security," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family
Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing
British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14

British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14
Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police

Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week

Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week
India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf

India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf
Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays

Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays
Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project

Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif
Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all