Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt feared his career would end if he accepted ‘Brokeback Mountain’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Celebrated Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been reigning over the industry having essayed the most versatile roles anyone had to offer.

However, there was one film that left both the A-listers as well as others, fearing for their careers: Brokeback Mountain.

While the film catapulted Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal to fame, Pitt and DiCaprio missed that opportunity in fear of their careers ending owing to its unconventional tale about homosexuality.

Director Gus Van Sant, who was initially asked to helm the film, revealed in an interview how the story was so controversial that nobody from the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon or Ryan Philippe was interested in accepting the role.

“Nobody wanted to do it. I was working on it, and I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn’t working out. I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no,” Sant told IndieWire.

The film was eventually directed by Ang Lee and bagged three Academy Awards in the year 2006. 

More From Entertainment:

Dynasty star Liz Gillies marries Michael Corcoran

Dynasty star Liz Gillies marries Michael Corcoran

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Latest

view all