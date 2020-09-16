Shehbaz criticises Speaker Asad Qaiser for 'crossing the red line' by not letting him speak

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif address the media after the joint session of the parliament. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday lashed out at the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, for not letting opposition leaders speak during the joint session of the parliament today.



A joint sitting of parliament, earlier today, passed amendments in three bills crucial to the fulfilment of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements.

The opposition staged a walkout in protest after most of their proposed amendments to the bills were rejected and they were not allowed to speak.

"Asad Qaiser did not allow a debate to take place on our proposed amendments [to the bills]," said Shehbaz, flanked by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition parliamentarians.



Shehbaz said that "genuine amendments" to the bills were not entertained, adding that he would register a strong protest against the speaker of the national assembly for not letting him speak.



"I even went to [the place] where the speaker sits with his staff and requested him to let me speak. Neither did he respond to me nor did he allow me to speak, which I think is a very unparliamentary attitude," he said.

The former Punjab chief minister said it was a "Black Day" in the history of the parliament owing to the way the opposition was treated, adding that the opposition will decide mutually on what action to take against the speaker.



Dispelling the impression that the opposition parties wanted a National Reconciliation Order (NRO), Shehbaz said that leaders Rana Sanaullah, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP's Khursheed Shah were already being targeted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and were fighting the cases registered against themselves bravely.



Not speaker's right to stop leader of the opposition from speaking, says Bilawal