COVID-19: Karachi University introduces hybrid model for exams

The University of Karachi has decided to conduct examinations using a hybrid model in order to include the work done during the coronavirus lockdown, The News reported Thursday.

According to the publication, the new mechanism is a combination of both traditional exams and the evaluation of assignments, assessments, class activities, presentations and viva voice conducted during online classes.

KU acting vice-chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Deans Committee meeting that was attended by all the deans of the university at the VC Secretariat. The meeting was informed that the distribution of marks will be at the discretion of the course incharge.

They were told that the marks of the traditional exams would be added to the evaluation marks of assignments and other activities conducted during online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The participants were informed that the education, arts and social sciences, management and administrative sciences and law faculties had completed their curricula through online classes. The meeting decided that traditional exams would be held on the basis of on-campus classes held from January 1 to February 28. They were informed that these decisions were taken for the convenience of the students.

The meeting decided that the semester examinations 2020 would be held in accordance with the timetable that had already been announced by the respective departments of the university.

Keeping in view the standard operating procedures devised in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the large number of the KU students, the meeting also decided that morning and evening semester exams would also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Through a notification issued on August 19, the university had informed the students that if educational institutes reopen on September 15, traditional exams of the first semester would be held from September 21 to October 9, otherwise the university would conduct online exams.