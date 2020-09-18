13 more educational institutions shut over non-compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh, Imran Nazir Shaikh seal the school due to violation of SOPs, at Methadar in Karachi on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Photo: PPI

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh shut down 13 more educational institutions in the last 24 hours over non-compliance of health guidelines and protocols, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC said 10 educational institutions in KP and three in Sindh have been shut down for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On Thursday, the government had shared that 16 educational institutions were closed in KP, one in Islamabad and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has been detected in 88 schools teachers in Sindh, according to an education department statement issued today.

The results of 2,500 tests have been received out of 13,000 samples that were collected from different schools across the province.

Earlier this week, the NCOC had also said that a “major educational institute” in the federal capital was sealed after a spike in COVID-19 cases was reported from it.

"A major educational institution sealed in Islamabad. Due to targeted testing, 16 cases were reported from the subject institution," read the statement. The NCOC had also said that contact tracing will be done to "ensure containment" of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The closures came shortly after all educational institutions, including seminaries, reopened from Tuesday after a six-month break amid concerns over the implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and fears of a second wave of the virus.

The government had decided to close schools, colleges and universities in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Sindh, however, had suspended educational activities in the province on February 27 after detection of the first COVID-19 case in Karachi.

On September 7, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all higher education institutions in the country will reopen in phases from September 15.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, the use of masks is mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges and universities will ensure the presence of hand sanitizers at the entrance.

The NCOC has also urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students.