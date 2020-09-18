Blackmailing, harassment of women in South Punjab shot up over past 2 months: FIA

The assistant director at the FIA's cyber crime cell, Hassan Jalil Malik, says cases have been registered over 10 of the 50 complaints received so far. Geo.tv/Illustration

MULTAN/KARACHI: Incidents of blackmailing and harassment of women in South Punjab have shot up considerably over the past two months, a top official at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed on Friday.



The FIA received some 50 complaints of blackmailing and harassment of women in the past two months, according to the assistant director at the state-run body's cyber crime cell, Hassan Jalil Malik.



Read more: Punjab Police arrest man for allegedly harassing woman, sending rape threats

Malik says cases have been registered over 10 of the 50 complaints received so far, while 13 individuals have been arrested as well. However, inquiries are underway on 25 of the total petitions, he adds.

The FIA official explains that at least 15 complaints of blackmailing and harassment of women were rejected due to insufficient evidence.

Related:

Pakistani cyclist Samar Khan says faced harassment in Islamabad

Know your rights: What to do if you have been sexually harassed?