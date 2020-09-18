Facebook, FIA agree to share data on cyber crimes against women, children

A picture of FIA officials speaking to members of the Facebook administration at a webinar. Photo: FIA Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing and the Facebook administration decided to share data on cyber crimes against women and children, according to the investigation agency on Thursday.



In a press release issued by the agency, it stated that the FIA will appoint focal persons for the cyber crime wing in every province of Pakistan.



These focal persons, in turn, will contact Facebook to obtain necessary statistics on the cyber crimes committed against women and children.



This was decided in a meeting of FIA officials and the Facebook administration during a webinar.

