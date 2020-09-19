BISE Lahore to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

Lahore: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results of Matric Annual Examination on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Candidates can find results below.

All the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm today. The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Rawalpindi boards have also announced the results of Matric annual examination 2020 today.