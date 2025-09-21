 
Ziarat assistant commissioner, son 'killed a month after abduction'

Balochistan CM, governor term killings cowardly, extend condolences to family

September 21, 2025

An undated image of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal. — Geo News
  • Kidnappers shot victims before dumping bodies in mountains.
  • Governor vows law enforcement will arrest culprits soon.
  • CM calls slain officer dedicated, hardworking, capable.

QUETTA: Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal and his son, who were abducted nearly a month ago, have been killed by their captors, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to the sources, the bodies of the slain officer and his son are being recovered after the kidnappers shot them and dumped their remains in the mountains. 

The tragic incident has drawn strong condemnation from the provincial leadership. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the martyred assistant commissioner laid down his life while fulfilling his duty.

“Those who kill innocent people and disrupt peace will not escape their fate,” he declared in a statement.

CM Bugti further described Afzal as a dedicated, hardworking, and capable officer, adding that his sacrifice for the nation would always be remembered. He also conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Terming the attack “cowardly and brutal”, the chief minister stressed that such actions can never be condemned enough.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Mandokhail also expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the officer and his son, saying their sacrifice would not go in vain.

He urged law enforcement agencies to apprehend those involved and bring them to justice. “We share the grief and pain of the bereaved family,” the governor said in his statement.

