Jaffar Express attack mastermind killed in Afghanistan, say sources

Frontier Corps soldiers stand guard at the siege site after terrorists ambushed a train in the remote mountainous area, at Pehro Kunri in Balochistan on on March 15, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A mastermind of the Jaffar Express attack and operational commander of the Indian-backed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was killed in Afghanistan, security sources said on Saturday.

Gul Rehman, aka Ustad Mureed — the senior commander of BLA’s Majeed Brigade, was killed in Afghanistan's Helmand province, the sources added.

According to Indian media reports, Gul Rehman, who was a mastermind of the deadly Jaffar attack in Quetta in March this year, was killed on September 17.

The outlawed BLA, during the attack on the Jaffar Express in the second week of March, blew up train tracks and held over 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

The security forces, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, killed at least 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were also martyred during the operation.

Gul Rehman was also involved in attacks on innocent citizens, personnel of security agencies, Chinese nationals and other institutions, the sources further said. “The terrorist linked to Fitna al-Hindustan also targeted different projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

A surge in terrorist activities has been witnessed in recent days by Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Pakistan, who are sheltering on Afghan soil and are funded and sponsored by India’s RAW — the Research and Analysis Wing.

Recently, Pakistan had asked the Afghan Taliban government to cut ties with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and meet its commitment to eliminate the terror group from Afghan soil, cautioning that failure to act would be treated as "hostile" activity.

According to The News, Islamabad conveyed its message through the Afghan interim ambassador in Pakistan, who was summoned to the Foreign Office the other day. The envoy was told in clear terms that Afghanistan’s Taliban regime must ensure its soil is not used for terrorist activities.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details