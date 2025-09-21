India must decide if we remain hostile or become good neighbours, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Islamabad, September 12, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Kashmir issue must be resolved; blood of Kashmiris won't go in vain.

Over 64,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza; region is linked forever.

Pakistan wants dialogue with India only on equal terms and fairness.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan and India are neighbours with no choice but to coexist, with India facing the decision to remain hostile or become good neighbours.

“Any talks with India must be fair, ” said the PM, addressing a packed hall of overseas Pakistanis in London, where he also spoke about Pakistan’s development, global crises, and the country’s recent achievements.

Sharif reminded the audience that Pakistan and India have fought four wars, costing billions of dollars.

"That money should have been spent on schools, hospitals, roads, and improving the lives of ordinary citizens," he said, stressing that ties with India cannot move forward without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The premier vowed that the blood of millions of Kashmiris would not go in vain.

Turning to international crises, he spoke about Gaza, where more than 64,000 Palestinians have died, saying that the region is linked forever, whether people like it or not.

He once again emphasised that Pakistan wanted talks with India, but only on equal terms. Fairness and respect, he said, must guide any dialogue.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar called the convention a success and said Sharif’s speech would be broadcast later.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis, Aun Chaudhry, said the turnout showed how much overseas Pakistanis love their country.

He added that Pakistan’s recent achievements have strengthened the country’s global standing, a source of pride for all citizens.

The OM also touched on Operation Banyan-e-Mursus, the economy, and Pakistan’s diplomatic relations during his address, according to the minister.