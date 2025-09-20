Seven killed as tuition centre's roof collapses in Punjab's Hafizabad

This representative image shows two people inspecting a collapsed roof. — Radio Pakistan/File

Victims include two siblings, teacher Imran and his mother.

Roof caves in during class inside dilapidated Sukheke house.

Three injured children shifted to hospital in critical condition.

At least seven people, including five children, died when the roof of a tuition centre suddenly collapsed in Punjab’s Hafizabad district on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the deceased included two siblings, Imran — the teacher who ran the tuition centre — and his mother.

Imran and his mother were holding tuition classes in a dilapidated house when the room’s roof caved in the Sukheke area of Hafizabad, the officials added.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Rescue officials further said three injured children were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

In a similar incident in June, seven individuals were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Tajpura Butt Chowk, Ghaziabad.

The injured had been identified as 24-year-old Mashal, 22-year-old Rahat, 20-year-old Merab, 26-year-old Asma, 23-year-old Mutahir, 7-year-old Zainab, and 27-year-old Rehman.