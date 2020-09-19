Samuel L. Jackson dubs late Chadwick Boseman a ‘hero’ kids aspire to be

Samuel L. Jackson dubs the late Chadwick Boseman a ‘a hero’ kids aspire to be

Samuel L. Jackson recently took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing upon Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s journey through Hollywood, and the impact he left behind.

During his interview on the Tamron Hall Show, alongside wife LaTanya Richardson, the actor honored the late actor and shared his gut-wrenching reaction to his passing.

The actor began by admitting, “It was sudden to us all. I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick. And I was talking to Zoe, our daughter, about it, and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere."

He also added, “We walked in and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on. He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together,’ We were talking about it, we had planned it for a while ..."

However, when he actually learned of the actor’s passing, it left a hole in his heart. After all to lose "someone that’s such an important part of the culture, in terms of what he became to the world in terms of Black Panther."

He concluded by pointing out how in such a short career span, Boseman was able to achieve that which takes most actors a lifetime worth of effort. “We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do.”

“But he imprinted society in such a way and impacted — especially the Black culture, and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to.”

Hence, “To lose him, I don’t even know if I would have been able to tell my kid that. I might have waited until they were older so they could process it better. It’s devastating.”



