Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif joins Twitter, once again calls for 'respecting the vote'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. — Twitter 

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday joined Twitter and his maiden tweet called for  "respecting the vote".

The former prime minster's joining was announced by his daughter and PML-N vice-president, Maryam Nawaz.

Read more: IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

"Happy and privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter," she said.

The PML-N supremo, soon after joining the social media platform, gained nearly 20K followers.

The former prime minister is currently in London, where he went last November to receive medical treatment.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz, denying his request for exemption from court appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties cases.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in order to ensure the PML-N leader's appearance at an upcoming hearing on September 22.

The PML-N supremo is set to address the opposition's All Parties Conference tomorrow via video link, which will be aired live on social media.

More From Pakistan:

Opposition parties to hold power show in Islamabad today

Opposition parties to hold power show in Islamabad today
Sindh's energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh contracts coronavirus

Sindh's energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh contracts coronavirus
Two security personnel martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Nawaz set to break silence from London with live address during APC

Nawaz set to break silence from London with live address during APC
Nawaz well enough for politics, unwell to face the law: Shibli

Nawaz well enough for politics, unwell to face the law: Shibli
Tomorrow's APC to chalk out final plan to oust 'hollow' govt: Kaira

Tomorrow's APC to chalk out final plan to oust 'hollow' govt: Kaira
Pakistan calls for judicial probe 'under international scrutiny' into extrajudicial killing of three Kashmiris

Pakistan calls for judicial probe 'under international scrutiny' into extrajudicial killing of three Kashmiris
4 terrorists killed during security operation in Awaran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed during security operation in Awaran: ISPR
PEMRA, other laws to be used against Nawaz if his APC address is broadcast: Gill

PEMRA, other laws to be used against Nawaz if his APC address is broadcast: Gill
Artwork worth millions of rupees missing from Pakistan Arts Council

Artwork worth millions of rupees missing from Pakistan Arts Council
Parliamentarians tax directory had 'incorrect details' of Senator Faisal Javed: FBR

Parliamentarians tax directory had 'incorrect details' of Senator Faisal Javed: FBR
PTI’s Naqvi apologises to party workers for choice of words over Karachi's gas shortage

PTI’s Naqvi apologises to party workers for choice of words over Karachi's gas shortage

Latest

view all