VIDEO: Sanghar boy makes emotional appeal to Bilawal for rainwater drainage

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

A child from a flood-stricken family was seen appealing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – in a viral social media video – to remove stormwater from Sanghar as his rooster died after drinking contaminated water.

The video is critical of both the ruling provincial and federal governments. Expressing frustration, the child vehemently said: “The old Pakistan was better for us.”

The child, while holding his dead rooster, fulminated that if the contaminated water is not removed from his village, his family and other residents of the village might die after drinking the same dirty water, just like his dead chicken.

Following the recent floods, dozens of villages in Sanghar continue to remain partially flooded despite the passage of weeks’ destroying crops and other possessions.

The villagers have little access to relief material provided by the government including potable water.

