Monday Sep 21 2020
Video: Gang of half-naked robbers sparks fear among citizens in Khushab

Monday Sep 21, 2020

In an unusual incident, a gang of half-naked robbers became active in Punjab’s Khushab city and carried out robberies in five houses in a row during one night, spreading panic among the residents of the area.

Police said five half-naked dacoits have robbed five houses in the city’s Azeem Town, Gulshir Town, Shehzad Town, and Canal Rest House areas last night.

“The gang applied mustard oil on their bodies to evade police arrest.”

Read more: Highway robbery: Gunmen loot several cars on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway

In a CCTV video shared on media, they can be seen firing in the air after committing the crime.

Police further said that cases have been registered against the accused and that they will be arrested soon.

