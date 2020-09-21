Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh govt begins implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan

Wahab said that the construction of the road from Saudabad Chowrangi to Thado Nulla has been started under the Neighbourhood Improvement Program. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the provincial government has started the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan to restore the shabby infrastructure of the city.

Taking to Twitter, Wahab on Monday said that the construction of the road from Saudabad Chowrangi to Thado Nulla has been started under the Neighbourhood Improvement Program.

Noting that the project is part of the Karachi package committed to by the provincial government, the spokesperson said that the road is scheduled to be opened for the public by the end of next month.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government has started implementing its promises made to the citizens and other projects for the betterment of the metropolis and welfare of the citizens will also be completed in due time.

