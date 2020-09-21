Gujranwala police officer booked for allegedly raping young woman

In a video statement that was published on social media, the woman — reportedly in her early 20s — also alleged that police chose not to address their complaint or take action when the family approached the local SHO. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

GUJRANWALA: A cop has been booked for allegedly raping a young woman in the city's Aziz Colony, police said Monday, adding that he had secured interim bail.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Aroop Police Station on behalf of the survivor's father, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mubashir was called to the young woman's home in Gujranwala for an inquiry into her complaint about a few men.

The woman's father stated in the FIR that the ASI sexually assaulted his daughter when he arrived at their home. The woman has accused the cop of threatening to file a complaint against her if she spoke up about the alleged rape.

In a video statement that was published on social media, the woman — reportedly in her early 20s — also alleged that police chose not to address their complaint or take action when the family approached the local station house officer (SHO).

Later, the city police officer (CPO) informed media that a medical test of the woman had been carried out, adding that authorities were yet received a report confirming or denying the alleged rape incident.



A four-member team has been formed under the superintendent of police (SP) to probe the matter, the CPO added.

On the other hand, the hospital administration confirmed that the woman had undergone the medical test, the samples from which had been dispatched to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore. A final report will be issued once the report analysing the samples is received, stated the admin official.



Police said the cop, suspected of involvement in the rape case, had obtained interim bail earlier in the day to avoid arrest. "I have been falsely accused," ASI Mubashir claimed in his statement, adding that the truth would be ascertained during the investigation.

SP Hafeezur Rehman said the FIR was filed on the basis of the father's request. "Strict action will be taken against the party found guilty during the investigation," he added.