Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
ASAnsir Shahzad

Gujranwala police officer booked for allegedly raping young woman

By
ASAnsir Shahzad

Monday Sep 21, 2020

In a video statement that was published on social media, the woman — reportedly in her early 20s — also alleged that police chose not to address their complaint or take action when the family approached the local SHO. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

GUJRANWALA: A cop has been booked for allegedly raping a young woman in the city's Aziz Colony, police said Monday, adding that he had secured interim bail.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Aroop Police Station on behalf of the survivor's father, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mubashir was called to the young woman's home in Gujranwala for an inquiry into her complaint about a few men.

The woman's father stated in the FIR that the ASI sexually assaulted his daughter when he arrived at their home. The woman has accused the cop of threatening to file a complaint against her if she spoke up about the alleged rape.

In a video statement that was published on social media, the woman — reportedly in her early 20s — also alleged that police chose not to address their complaint or take action when the family approached the local station house officer (SHO).

Later, the city police officer (CPO) informed media that a medical test of the woman had been carried out, adding that authorities were yet received a report confirming or denying the alleged rape incident.

A four-member team has been formed under the superintendent of police (SP) to probe the matter, the CPO added.

On the other hand, the hospital administration confirmed that the woman had undergone the medical test, the samples from which had been dispatched to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore. A final report will be issued once the report analysing the samples is received, stated the admin official.

Police said the cop, suspected of involvement in the rape case, had obtained interim bail earlier in the day to avoid arrest. "I have been falsely accused," ASI Mubashir claimed in his statement, adding that the truth would be ascertained during the investigation.

SP Hafeezur Rehman said the FIR was filed on the basis of the father's request. "Strict action will be taken against the party found guilty during the investigation," he added.

More From Pakistan:

No Islamic sect should be declared non-Muslim: President Alvi

No Islamic sect should be declared non-Muslim: President Alvi
Punjab BISEs to announce Intermediate Part 1 & 2 result 2020 on September 22

Punjab BISEs to announce Intermediate Part 1 & 2 result 2020 on September 22
Suspects in Dr Maha death case flee from court to escape arrest

Suspects in Dr Maha death case flee from court to escape arrest
Punjab reports 55 positive COVID-19 cases in educational institutes

Punjab reports 55 positive COVID-19 cases in educational institutes
‘Magical’ Sirine Jahangir wins millions of hearts with emotional performance

‘Magical’ Sirine Jahangir wins millions of hearts with emotional performance
In meeting last week, military leadership had asked that army not be dragged into political disputes

In meeting last week, military leadership had asked that army not be dragged into political disputes
Govt responds to Nawaz's APC speech, says opposition crying sour grapes

Govt responds to Nawaz's APC speech, says opposition crying sour grapes
Punjab health officials detect fake COVID-19 data entries, launch probe

Punjab health officials detect fake COVID-19 data entries, launch probe
Criticism on state institutions during APC an attempt to appease Indian lobby: PM Imran Khan

Criticism on state institutions during APC an attempt to appease Indian lobby: PM Imran Khan
Karachi Board announces Matric (SSC Part II) Science Group results 2020

Karachi Board announces Matric (SSC Part II) Science Group results 2020
Supreme Court stays extradition of Times Square bombing suspect to US

Supreme Court stays extradition of Times Square bombing suspect to US
K-Electric chief walks out of chaotic NEPRA hearing as Karachi citizens raise angry chants

K-Electric chief walks out of chaotic NEPRA hearing as Karachi citizens raise angry chants

Latest

view all