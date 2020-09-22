Can't connect right now! retry
An all-Black ‘Friends’ is coming to screens with Gabrielle Union taking the lead

The classic nineties sitcom, Friends, has been a favourite for generations but has also been facing quite a lot of criticism for its lack of diversity.

The matter is being put to rest as Gabrielle Union is leading an all-Black cast for a reading of the timeless show along with Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.

Scheduled for Tuesday at Zoom Where It Happens, the event will be directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

The star-studded event will be highlighting non-partisan voter registration organization, When We All Vote.

Back in 2017, Jay-Z too had staged an all-Black remake of the show in his music video for Moonlight

