NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.

In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP has stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.



In the notice, the JUI-F chief has been directed to appear before Additional Director NAB Peshawar Israr-ul-Haq and present evidence of his alleged assets beyond means before the official.



