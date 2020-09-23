PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) controls and organises all tours and matches undertaken by the Pakistan National Cricket Team. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in talks to arrange a bilateral limited-overs series, according to a The News report published Wednesday.

The report said that both the countries are “looking for a window” to finalise the details.

Cricket activities in South Africa have not yet resumed after restrictions were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Zimbabwe keen to tour Pakistan’

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has again reiterated its resolve to take a tour to Pakistan to play three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals against the host country during a recent communication with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Read more: England should 'definitely' tour Pakistan if it's safe: ECB chairman

A PCB official told The News on Tuesday that Ehsan Mani has personally approached ZC Chief Executive Officer Wilfred Mukondiwa to confirm the Zimbabwe cricket team’s travelling plan to Pakistan.



“The PCB chairman recently talked to ZC head to know about the travelling plan of Zimbabwe team to Pakistan. ZC official confirmed the tour saying that all arrangements have been finalised for the team to take the tour starting in the second half of October.

“The ZC chief in a telephonic conversation confirmed the tour and at the same time inquired about the arrangements being made in a special connection with the COVID-19. The arrangements for quarantine and general Covid-19 situation in Pakistan were also discussed,” the PCB official said.

In all probabilities, Zimbabwe team is expected to land in Pakistan by October for the limited-over series.