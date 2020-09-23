Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly is as excited as his fans ahead of his new album release.

The rapper has admitted that he is unable to sleep due to anticipation before the album titled "Tickets To My Downfall" drops.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Cleveland native wrote, "I was closing my eyes But the album drops in two days. And we just got nominated for a billboard award so i'm up.. ima just stay up until "Tickets drops".

The rapper, who is dating Hollywood actress Megan Fox, recently dropped the cover and multiple posters of his album.

One of the videos posted on his Twitter also features the "Transformers" actress. 

