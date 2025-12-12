 
George Clooney reveals why he's retiring his romantic hero image

George is married to Amal since 2014 and shares eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander

Geo News Digital Desk
December 12, 2025

George Clooney has shared sizzling onscreen chemistry for decades with actresses including Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones
George Clooney confessed it's time to accept his Hollywood heartthrob days are over and that he will no longer be 'kissing girls' on screen.

The 64-year-old actor, who has shared sizzling onscreen chemistry for decades with actresses including Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones, said his age now rules out any such roles.

He told Daily Mail's Richard Eden how he planned to navigate the switch following in the footsteps of a fellow acting icon: 

'I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: "OK, well, I'm not kissing a girl any more'. 

George is married to Amal since 2014 and shares eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. 

On accepting the passage of time, he added: 'When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys'.

'I can still hang, I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number.' 

Earlier this month George gave insight into family life with his twins as she admitted that he 'had kids late so I could spend time with them.'

