Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer end marriage: ‘Blah blah blah'

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer separate after 7 years of marriage

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have officially confirmed the end of their marriage, putting years of public speculation to rest.

The comedian and actress announced the split on Friday with a characteristically candid, and what some might say, a casual and humorous message, making it clear that while their romantic relationship is over, their family bond remains a priority.

Sharing a photo of the two together on a subway, Schumer wrote on Instagram, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

She followed it with a tongue-in-cheek clarification, stressing that the separation was amicable and rooted in mutual respect, ending the post by emphasizing that they are “Family forever.”

Schumer, 44, and Fischer, 45, quietly married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Gene, the following year.

Despite keeping much of their relationship private, rumours of trouble had followed them for years.

In 2021, Fischer sparked chatter when he jokingly presented Schumer with a birthday cake that read, “I’m leaving you,” a moment she later shared online.

While meant as humour, it added fuel to ongoing speculation.

More questions arose in 2023 when the couple spent an entire summer apart, with Schumer traveling in Europe without Fischer.

In recent months, fans also noticed her posting about her weight loss journey and appearing without her wedding ring, further intensifying rumours.

Earlier this month, Schumer briefly addressed the situation directly in a now-deleted Instagram Reel, writing, “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism.”

She added, “Fingers crossed we make it through. He’s the best.” The post featured both Fischer and their son before being taken down.

Although a source later suggested the relationship could not be repaired, Schumer’s public message focuses on cooperation and care.

The couple has made it clear that their shared priority moving forward is raising their son with love, respect, and stability, even as they close this chapter of their lives.