Woody Harrelson, wife Laura supports director at Walk of Fame

Woody Harrelson and his wife Laura Louie

Woody Harrelson and his wife Laura Louie stepped out for a rare public appearance, showing their support for filmmaker James L. Brooks as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 11.

The couple, who have been married for 17 years, hadn’t attended an event together in two years, making the outing a pleasant surprise for fans who rarely see them side by side.

In a snap shared by E! News, Laura, 60, looked effortlessly elegant in a fedora-style sun hat and a deep-V orange and navy floral wrap dress.

Woody kept things relaxed with a straw fedora, a cream short-sleeve button-up shirt and grey slacks.

The pair, parents to daughters Deni, 31, Zoe, 29, and Makani, 19, stood close throughout the ceremony, sharing amused expressions as they chatted with guests and enjoyed the moment.

Though the two tend to keep their relationship private, Woody has occasionally opened up about how unexpected their love story was.

In a 2017 interview, he admitted that marriage wasn’t something he ever imagined for himself, saying he “never believed in the concept” and had been “incapable of long-term relationships” until life surprised him.

“Then I met my wife,” he said, summing up the shift that changed everything.

Their connection began in the 1980s on the set of Cheers, where Woody impulsively hired Laura as his assistant.

For three years, the relationship stayed professional, even as Woody found himself secretly drawn to her. He recalled trying to push those feelings aside, calling them “forbidden fruit,” but the thoughts kept returning.

Eventually, he took a risk by sharing a song he had written for her, hoping it might reveal whether the feelings were mutual. Her response changed the course of their lives, “Woody, I’ve been in love with you for the last two and a half years.”

Their appearance at the Walk of Fame ceremony reflected that same quiet, steady bond.

Even without grand gestures or frequent public outings, Woody and Laura’s support for each other remains easy to see, especially in moments like this one, where simply showing up together speaks volumes.