Is ‘Mamma Mia 3' happening?

Amanda Seyfried reveals if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ will happen

Fans of Mamma Mia! may finally have a reason to get hopeful again.

Amanda Seyfried has weighed in on the long-rumoured possibility of Mamma Mia 3, and while nothing is officially confirmed, her comments suggest the door is very much open.

During a recent conversation with Variety, the actress didn’t shy away from addressing the question everyone keeps asking, is a third Mamma Mia! movie actually happening?

Seyfried revealed she had just spoken with Rita Wilson and shared a moment that immediately sparked excitement.

She recalled hearing someone say, “I just talked to Rita Wilson. She said Mamma Mia 3 is not off the table.”

Seyfried’s reaction was instant and telling. “It’s burning a hole through the table,” she said, adding that Wilson agreed with her.

For Seyfried, the idea of not making another sequel almost feels unreasonable. She pointed out how other franchises continue to expand without hesitation, joking that if the Fast and the Furious series can keep going, there’s no reason Mamma Mia! can’t return for a third round.

She emphasized that the original cast is still very much available and enthusiastic.

“Meryl is available. Let’s do it,” she said, before painting a picture fans know well.

“Just get me on an island with Christine Baranski. Just get me back there. She’s one of the goddesses of our time.”

Beyond sequel talk, Seyfried also reflected on her experience in the franchise and what it has meant to her career.

Looking back, she described the role as a major challenge that she fully embraced, saying she’s “super, super proud” of the work.

While she admits dancing isn’t her favourite part of performing, she values the chance to sing again in a project that blends music, emotion, and fantasy.

For Seyfried, Mamma Mia! wasn’t just another job, it was a rare opportunity to do something joyful and bold.

And if her enthusiasm is any indication, the idea of returning to that sun-soaked world isn’t just possible.

It’s something she clearly wants, and fans are more than ready to join her.