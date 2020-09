Former Australian batsman Dean Jones passed away in India, it emerged on Thursday.

According to reports by Indian media, the 59-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, where he had been invited for commentary during the Indian P.



The Aussie great had served as head coach to the Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings and also as coach and mentor to Islamabad United.



He played 52 Tests and 164 One-Day-Internationals during the course of his career.







More to follow.