Friday Sep 25 2020
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Acclaimed Pakistani star Mahira Khan went on a trip to nostalgia with a touching tribute to one of her most powerful characters, Khirad.

Turning to her Instagram, the Raees star wrote a heartfelt caption about how the Humsafar character remains one of the closest to her heart.

“What is there left to say that hasn’t already been said? Maybe that’s the thing about Humsafar there is always more to say,” wrote Mahira.

“Khirad is by far my most special character. She loved fiercely, she gave whole heartedly and when it came to her self respect she held that closest to her heart. What a woman,” she went on to say.

“But like I always say.. Humsafar is beyond all of us who made it. It’s all of Yours. This safar, this journey is nothing without all of you.. who have kept the magic alive for 9 years. Always grateful.. always yours,” she said and added: “I love love love you all.”



