The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

The real reason behind the character change to Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

Eskel on The Witcher is one of the most paramount characters on the show, and plans to change up the actor of his role underway, are estimated to deliver a huge blow to the franchise.



As per the book the show is based, Eskel and Geralt are practically brothers. Not only that but Eskel plays a paramount role in training Ciri, played by Freya Allan.



This ‘heartbreaking' decision was brought on the cast and crew as a result of scheduling conflicts. While Thue Ersted Rasmussen already shot a majority of his scenes as Geralt's fellow Witcher Eskel, the actor announced the reasoning behind this decision over on Instagram.

He wrote, "Sadly, due to the rescheduling because of Covid-19, I will not be portraying Eskel in The Witcher. It's heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience."

He concluded the post by both wishing the cast and crew the "best of luck with the rest of production" and also left fans with his own prediction for the show, claiming "season 2 will be absolutely amazing."



