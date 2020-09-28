Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (2nd-R), flanked by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, addresses a press conference, following the opposition's multi-party conference, in Islamabad, on September 20, 2020. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: In line with the decisions taken at an All Parties Conference (APC) earlier this month, the opposition parties are considering over a suggestion to hold its first ‘power show’ in Quetta on October 7, The News reported on Monday quoting unnamed sources.

The opposition parties after the APC had announced to hold four public meetings in the month of October in Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore.

According to the publication, the suggestion of the first public meeting of the alliance emerged in the context of 'Remembrance Day' that is observed on October 7 for the martyrs of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy.

Read more: Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust 'anti-people' govt



The sources further maintained that all mainstream opposition leaders would address the public meeting including PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and ANP chief Asfandyar Wali.

They said the opposition parties are currently doing homework and would formally announce its public meeting in Quetta in the next few days, adding: “First Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be made head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and he would announce date and venue of the first public meeting.”

A meeting of opposition’s Rehbar Committee had earlier failed to finalise the name of the leader to head the PDM with the JUI-F proposing its chief to lead the alliance while the PPP opposed the move and suggested that the top leadership should take a decision on the matter.

Speaking to The News, JUI-F (Balochistan Chapter) Chief Maulana Abdul Wasey said, “I have just talked to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about affairs related to the PDM. The decision to hold a public meeting in Quetta is yet to be finalised by the opposition parties.”

To a question, he said, “The JUI-F has been organising its public meetings on regular basis and we will also hold a big gathering in Quetta on October 25. Apart from it, we will actively participate in the public meetings to be held under the banner of PDM.”