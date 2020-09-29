Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Irshad Qureshi

Rawalpindi man opens fire at sister-in-law's house, kills 4

By
Irshad Qureshi

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

The woman, Iraj's, parents were unhappy after their daughter tied the knot with a man named Khurram. — Gep.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: A man opened fire at his sister-in-law's house on Monday after she sought a divorce from his brother, said police. 

The incident took place in Rawalpindi's Dhoke Kamal Din area, where the man killed four of the woman's siblings which included one brother and three sisters.

Police said that the woman, Iraj, sought a divorce after her love marriage to a man named Khurram. Iraj sought a divorce as her parents were unhappy with her choice.

Read more: 200% increase in cases of violence against women in past three months

The woman's father said that Khurram's brother, Abbas, continued to threaten the family even after the issue was being heard by a jirga.

According to police, Abbas entered his sister-in-law's house and opened fire. After the incident, the suspect, along with his accomplices, fled the scene.

Police have started collecting evidence from the scene of the crime and have said that they have started searching for the suspects.

